'Kaun hai yeh log?': Anand Mahindra shares meme to dismiss quote falsely attributed to him

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on social media and is known for sharing entertaining, informative, witty pictures and videos that garner the attention of netizens.

The industrialist in his latest Twitter post pointed out a quote falsely attributed to him. While calling out the quote falsely attributed to him, he posted memes in reaction to the false news. He further stated that he would be taking legal action against such acts.

"As a colleague told me: ‘It looks like it’s hunting season on you with miscreants on the internet.’ Another completely fabricated quote falsely attributed to me. I’ll be taking legal action. Meanwhile, I’m going to post the 2 memes to the right, below, whenever I spot more fakes![sic]," Anand Mahindra wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

The first meme shows Mahindra with a text that reads, "I NEVER SAID THAT". The second is a popular one that features a photo of actor Arshad Warsi from the film Jolly LLB. It features the dialogue, "Kaun hain ye log? Kaha se aate hain? (Who are these people? Where do they come from?)"

While Mahindra’s warning was firmly worded, he also attached memes he would be using in the future to respond to such fake posts, showing some amusement around the situation. “Meanwhile, I’m going to post the 2 memes to the right, below, whenever I spot more fakes!” he said.

Just two days earlier on November 19, Mahindra called out a fake article by blastheincome.com that claimed he had in a recent TV interview said his number-one money-maker is a cryptocurrency platform called Bitcoin Era.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 08:52 PM IST