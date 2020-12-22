'Karwali bezzati?' Twitter reacts to Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa and others being booked for violating COVID-19 norms

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police cracked down on an early morning party at the Dragonfly Pub in JW Marriot and booked at least 34 persons including celebrities like cricketer Suresh Raina, singer Guru Randhawa and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Susanne Khan for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols.

The raid was carried out around 3 am jointly by Gamdevi and Sahar police stations, after a large number of people were found partying without maintaining protocols like wearing masks and observing physical distancing.

Rapper Badshah reportedly managed to escape from a backdoor, but some other girls who attempted to flee the spot were stopped by the police team.

According to officials, the 34 persons who have been booked include 19 outsiders from New Delhi and Punjab, and the rest are from Mumbai, including several celebrities from the film and glamour world.

After the reports of the raid went viral on social media, a section of Twitter had a field day sharing memes and jokes as they took jibes at the celebrities.

