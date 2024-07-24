'Karo Jo Karna Hai Tumhe': Delivery Partner Feasts On Delhi Customer's Food Order, Denies To Supply It To Him; Video Surfaces

An entrepreneur from Delhi named Aman Jaiswal ordered some food to soothe his hunger on Sunday night when he learned the mischievous act of his delivery partner. Jaiswal took to social media to narrate the incident and said, "First he said I'll take extra 10rs for coming, after denying for the first somehow I said ok come I'll give and then he kept me waiting for almost 45min..." However, it was noted that the man reached the spot and was found eating the order himself.

Delivery partner's don't care attitude filmed on camera

Jaiswal filmed the incident on camera and recorded the delivery agent eating his French fries order and refusing to hand it over to the customer. When the delivery agent was pointed out that he was consuming the customer's order, he didn't show any signs of regret or fear. With a sarcastic laughter, the delivery guy said, "Keep doing whatever you are doing (Karte raho jo tumhe karna hai)," and denied to pass on the order to Jaiswal, who had allegedly paid for it.

Customer confronts delivery partner

"These are my fries which you are eating. This is my order (Ye mere fries hai toh tum kha raho ho. Ye mere order hai)," he said in frustration while confronting the delivery partner and questioning his failed service.

The delivery partner didn't care about what the customer had to say and was clear about not providing his parcel to him, despite the wait and delay. He back answered and asked Jaiswal to do whatever he could and continue filming his video, which didn't bother him. Seated on a bike, accompanied by another delivery partner, both were seen feasting on Jaiswal's order.

The incident took place in the national capital with respect to Ola cabs food delivery. Ola and food delivery? Yes. Earlier this year, Ola launched their 'Ola Cafe' to deliver food to people. Also, The Taxi aggregator reportedly joined the government-backed ONDC food delivery service in 2023. "@olacabs This is how your food delivery partner are doing their job," the Delhi-based customer said while mentioning that the incident took place concerning the Ola cabs-based food delivery service.