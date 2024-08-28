 Karnataka: 'Yamraj' & 'Chitragupt' Spotted On Roads Of Udupi, Viral Video Records Their Mission On Earth
The incident was staged by two people who dressed up themselves as 'Yamraj' & 'Chitragupt' respectively to take a dig at the poor condition of roads in the region.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 06:47 PM IST
article-image

People commuting on the Adi Udupi-Malpe road were stunned to spot 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt' on their way. What were the two mythological characters from Hinduism doing on the roads of Udupi, Karnataka? The duo was seen inspecting the roads and the potential risks people travelling on it had to come across. They noted a couple of potholes on the road and even measured them with a measuring tape.

The incident was staged by two people who dressed up themselves as 'Yamraj' & 'Chitragupt' respectively to take a dig at the poor condition of roads in the region. In a hilarious way, they spread awareness about the potholes that road carried and attempted to alert the transport and infrastructure authorities to facilitate necessary action.

'Yamraj' & 'Chitragupt' inspect pothole in viral video

In a video which recorded them inspecting the road and taking note of dangerous potholes, both were seen standing at the either sides of a pothole and observing persons jumping it. Soon after a man took the deadly adventure of jumping the pothole on the road and walked away without losing his life, the duo recorded the details of the pothole on a paper allegedly to understand how large a pothole was fatal and which of them could be escaped.

The video was shared across various social media portals by netizens. They appreciated the creative approach adopted by the two actors to spread awareness about the condition of the road and demand action by the officials.

