Karnataka Man Harasses Woman In Hospital While Pretending To Be Asleep, Flees After Confrontation; CCTV Footage Shows Incident |

A man accused of stealing mobile phones from a government hospital in Karnataka has now come under suspicion of sexually harassing a woman attendant inside the hospital ward. The incident, which reportedly took place at Haveri District Hospital, was captured on CCTV footage and has sparked outrage over the safety of patients and their relatives during night hours.

Woman wakes up and confronts accused

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Saturday, when the unidentified man entered the hospital ward at around 2 am. CCTV footage shows a woman attendant sleeping on the floor beside a patient when the man allegedly approached her, pulled her blanket and touched her inappropriately.

The woman woke up immediately, reacted to the alleged assault and slapped the man, alerting others sleeping inside the ward. Several people rushed to intervene after hearing the commotion.

Accused overpowered but manages to escape

As the man attempted to flee, those present confronted him. One person reportedly grabbed him by the collar and pinned him to the ground, trying to prevent his escape. However, the suspect managed to push his way out of the confrontation and run away before he could be caught.

Suspect linked to mobile phone thefts

The man is also suspected of stealing at least 10 mobile phones from the hospital last week. The latest incident has raised concerns about the possibility of the same person repeatedly entering hospital premises without being stopped.

The incident has led to anger among locals, who have questioned the security arrangements at Haveri District Hospital, particularly during late-night hours. Residents have demanded that the suspect be identified, apprehended and brought to justice, while also calling for stricter security inside hospital wards.

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