Rajasthan's Jodhpur Road Accident Kills 3, Injures 15 As Gujarat Family Returns From Ramdevra Pilgrimage | ANI

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 22: Three people were killed and around 15 others injured after a car collided with a tempo in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. The injured were rushed to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in four ambulances, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to preliminary information, the people involved in the accident were members of a family from Gujarat who were returning after visiting Ramdevra. Their vehicle met with an accident shortly after they began their return journey.

Hospital Makes Arrangements For Injured

Mathuradas Mathur Hospital Superintendent Vikas Rajpurohit said the hospital received information about the accident at around 7 pm and made arrangements to treat the injured.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Three dead and around 15 others injured after a car collided with a travel tempo in Jodhpur. The injured were rushed to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital and are undergoing treatment. Mathuradas Mathur Hospital Superintendent, Vikas Rajpurohit says, "This is a family from Gujarat—members of the same family—who were likely traveling from Gujarat toward Ramdevra when their vehicle met with an accident. We received information about the incident around 7.00 PM and made all the necessary arrangements. So far, about 14-15 people have arrived here via four ambulances; this group includes three women and four children..." — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026

"This was a family from Gujarat. They are members of the same family who were perhaps going from Gujarat to Ramdevra, and on the way there, their vehicle met with an accident. We received information from there around 7:00 PM, and we made full preparations. And so far, around 14 or 15 people have arrived here via four ambulances, including three women and four children," he said.

#WATCH | Kota, Rajasthan | A victim says, "We were travelling from Khatu Shyam towards Dhar. On the way, two of our vehicles fell behind, while the other three moved ahead. Then, we received a call from a woman in the group—an accident had occurred—so we rushed to the scene..." https://t.co/BBZAGWWlp2 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026

Several Victims Suffer Fractures And Injuries

Providing details about the condition of the injured, Rajpurohit said, "Many of them have fractures and spine injuries. One of them was brought dead, and everyone is receiving treatment."

Anil, one of the passengers travelling in the vehicle, said the group was returning to Gujarat after offering prayers at Ramdevra when the accident occurred. He said around 15 to 20 people were travelling together.

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Passenger Recounts Journey Before Accident

"We are from Gujarat, from Banaskantha, and we had gone to Ramdevra and were returning from Ramdevra when the accident happened. There were about 15 to 20 of us. I live in Dantiwada BSF Colony. We left yesterday. And in the morning, after having darshan here, we were coming back. We were going back to Gujarat, and the accident happened right after setting out," Anil said.

Medical teams at Mathuradas Mathur Hospital are providing treatment to the injured.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)