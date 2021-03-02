'Karma': Twitter reacts as Sri Lankan Cricketer Suraj Randiv opts bus driving profession to make ends meet

Sri Lankan off-spinner and handy lower order batsman Suraj Randiv is now working as a bus driver in Australia to earn a living. He gained global attention after bowling a deliberate no-ball just to deny Virender Sehwag an ODI hundred.

The former cricketer is working as a bus driver at the French-based company Transdev in Melbourne. Suraj has played 12 Tests and 31 ODIs for Sri Lanka. The witty off-spinner was able to take 43 wickets in Tests and 36 wickets in ODIs in his short international career.

Moreover, Suraj has been a part of the IPL as well. He has played 8 games for Chennai Super Kings in which he was able to take 6 wickets. After the news about his current profession went viral, cricket fans dropped in a plethora of memes.