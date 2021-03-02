'Karma': Twitter reacts as Sri Lankan Cricketer Suraj Randiv opts bus driving profession to make ends meet

Sri Lankan off-spinner and handy lower order batsman Suraj Randiv is now working as a bus driver in Australia to earn a living. He gained global attention after bowling a deliberate no-ball just to deny Virender Sehwag an ODI hundred.
The former cricketer is working as a bus driver at the French-based company Transdev in Melbourne. Suraj has played 12 Tests and 31 ODIs for Sri Lanka. The witty off-spinner was able to take 43 wickets in Tests and 36 wickets in ODIs in his short international career.
Moreover, Suraj has been a part of the IPL as well. He has played 8 games for Chennai Super Kings in which he was able to take 6 wickets. After the news about his current profession went viral, cricket fans dropped in a plethora of memes.
The big no-ball
In the Dambulla ODI in 2010, Sehwag was batting on 99 when the Indian team required one run to win. Suraj deliberately overstepped to prevent Sehwag from scoring a century. Although Sehwag was able to hit a six on that ball, on account of it being a no ball, he was left stranded on 99.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)