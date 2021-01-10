From Justin Langer to Virender Sehwag, cricket fraternity comes together to condemn racist abuses

Former Australian cricketers Mike Hussey and Shane Warne also condemned such acts of racism. "It's terrible behaviour and I can't believe it's still happening in this day and age. They should be banned for life from coming to the cricket," Hussey told Fox Cricket.

"The Indians have come here to our shores to entertain us, play some great cricket, we should be so grateful that we can watch some live sport. To treat the players like that is unacceptable," he added.

Agreeing with Hussey, Warne said the allegations were particularly worrying given the events of the past one year, which have seen a global push for racial equality.

"Disgraceful to be honest, absolutely disgraceful," Warne said. "Should never happen, especially what's happened in the last 12 months or so with everything else around the world. Let's hope they come down heavy and find the culprits," he added.