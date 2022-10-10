Karan Johar deactivates his Twitter account after his last tweet; sparks troll fest among netizens |

Bollywood director-producer, Karan Johar, on Monday deactivated his official Twitter account, minutes after sharing his last tweet. 'Coffee with Karan' host last tweeted, "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!."

After Johar's announcement of saying Alvida to Twitter, netizens started commenting on the shared tweet and later also, when he deactivated his Twitter account. While a few Twitter users showed their concerns on the director's decision while other users simply trolled KJo.

Read netizens comments below:

"Nobody is going to miss you except @iamsrk," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Karan johar will use another fake account for sure."

KRK wrote, "Dear Karan, You have changed your phone number also. And now you are leaving #Twitter also. So how will I give you real report of your films in the future? It's not done bro!"

He must already be there with a fake account…. Tracking all tweets with his tags #KaranJohar — Shivani (@shivanichawla) October 10, 2022

Who's this karan johar 🤔 — Ravi Menon No regret's only lesson's in life 🇮🇳 (@RaviMen48172263) October 10, 2022

Arrey wo sab chodo, aapke @karanjohar ne twitter kyu choda, Brahmastra flop hone ki sachchai saamne aagayi kya?.... — KarmaBeliever (@jay__hiind) October 10, 2022

For high IQ bollywoodias twitter isn't the place. That's why Instagram was invented. — Vijay Bharatiya🇮🇳 (@vijayvichaar) October 10, 2022

Karan Johar be like,,,'थक गया हूं bro Boycott Sun sun ke😎😎 — Ramavtar Kameriya (@RamavtarKameri1) October 10, 2022

@karanjohar dekha deactivate kar dia

rula dia na bechare ko — Main Hoon Don 2.0 (@SRKIANS4EVER2) October 10, 2022

who will be the next...#KaranJohar — Abhi Mohanta (@Abhimohanta2022) October 10, 2022

'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gam' director receives backlash for his chat show 'Koffee with Karan' where Johar often involves in discussing personal lives of actors; as in the show's current season when he discussed Vijay Deverakonda's sex life and is also considered the flag bearer of nepotism in Bollywood.