Karan Johar deactivates his Twitter account after his last tweet; sparks troll fest among netizens

Bollywood director-producer, Karan Johar, on Monday deactivated his official Twitter account, minutes after sharing his last tweet; Twitterati reacts

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 08:55 PM IST
Bollywood director-producer, Karan Johar, on Monday deactivated his official Twitter account, minutes after sharing his last tweet. 'Coffee with Karan' host last tweeted, "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!."

After Johar's announcement of saying Alvida to Twitter, netizens started commenting on the shared tweet and later also, when he deactivated his Twitter account. While a few Twitter users showed their concerns on the director's decision while other users simply trolled KJo.

Read netizens comments below:

"Nobody is going to miss you except @iamsrk," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Karan johar will use another fake account for sure."

KRK wrote, "Dear Karan, You have changed your phone number also. And now you are leaving #Twitter also. So how will I give you real report of your films in the future? It's not done bro!"

'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gam' director receives backlash for his chat show 'Koffee with Karan' where Johar often involves in discussing personal lives of actors; as in the show's current season when he discussed Vijay Deverakonda's sex life and is also considered the flag bearer of nepotism in Bollywood.

From Karan Johar to Aamir Khan, B-Town celebs who quit Twitter
