From Karan Johar to Aamir Khan, B-Town celebs who quit Twitter

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2022
Karan Johar announced on Oct 11 that he has quit Twitter. He tweeted, "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter," and then deactivated his account
Sonakshi Sinha quit Twitter in 2020 citing negativity
Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan deactivated his Twitter account and called it a ‘breeding ground for hate and negativity’
Actor Saqib Saleem interestingly had written a break-up letter to Twitter, echoing the feelings and decision to quit the platform
Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who marked his Bollywood debut with 'Notebook', also bid goodbye to Twitter in 2020
In his last tweet, actor Aayush Sharma wrote, "280 characters are more than enough to spread fake news, hatred and negativity. Didn’t sign up for this nasty herd mentality"
Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Neha Bhasin announced that she is quitting Twitter for ‘good’. She also called the platform 'toxic' before deactivating her account earlier this year
In March 2021, Aamir Khan left his fans shocked as he decided to quit social media
Thanks For Reading!