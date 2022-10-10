Amitabh Bachchan played character named Vijay in THESE films

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2022
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Oct 11. Over the years, he has given us memorable characters to cherish. Here's a list of movies where he played a character named 'Vijay' on screen
Amitabh Bachchan played the iconic 'Vijay Deenanath Chauhan' in 1990 released action crime movie 'Agneepath'
He played the boot polisher 'Vijay Verma' in 1975 action crime drama film 'Deewaar'
Amitabh Bachchan played the protagonist Insp. 'Vijay Khanna' in 'Zanjeer'
Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a criminal 'Vijay' in 1974 action drama film 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan'
'Shahenshah', a vigilante action film, starred Amitabh as Inspector 'Vijay Shrivastav' aka 'Shahenshah'
Amitabh Bachchan started an entire genre as he played 'Vijay' in 1978 released 'Don'
'Do Aur Do Paanch' is an action comedy film where Amitabh played the role of a thief named 'Vijay'
Relesead in 1978, 'Trishul' is a action drama film which starred Amitabh as 'Vijay Kumar'
The superhit film 'Hera Pheri' starred Amitabh Bachchan as 'Vijay' a small time crook
Amitabh Bachchan played the role of 'Vijay Harshwardhan Malik' in the 2010 released film 'Rann'
