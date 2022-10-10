Rakul Preet Singh Birthday Special: Hottest pics of the actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2022

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is celebrating her 32nd birthday on October 10

Social media platforms have been flooded with wishes for the actress

To mark the special occasion, take a look at some of her hottest photos on Instagram

Rakul Preet often shares stunning pics with her fans and followers

She is quite active on social media and manages to keep her fans entertained and updated about her personal and professional life

Her breathtaking pictures often make headlines

She made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli in 2009

Rakul made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Yaariyan

She also predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films

Rakul is in a relationship with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani

She made her relationship with Jackky official in 2021

On the work front, she has an interesting line-up of films ahead

She will next be seen in films like Doctor G, Chhatriwali, Thank God, Meri Patni Ka Remake among others

