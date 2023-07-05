Kanwar Yatra: 2 Drowning Men Rescued By Water Police In Haridwar; Video Goes Viral (WATCH) |

A video of the Uttarakhand Water Police rushing to rescue two pilgrims who were drowning and seeking help during a holy dip in Haridwar during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra has surfaced online. The timely effort of the cop who plunged into the Ganges and saved the lives of the devotees was lauded.

The two men were identified as Sagar from Kurukshetra, Haryana, and Rohan from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The cop was identified as Sunny Kumar. It was learned that they slipped deeper inside while attempting to fetch the holy water.

Rescue appreciated

Several people along with bureaucrats praised the cop for his alertness and timely rescue. Taking to Twitter, IPS officer Ashok Kumar said, "Amazing display of courage by Uttarakhand police personnel. Due to this act, someone got back his life. Hearty appreciation to Sunny Kumar."

Kanwar Yatra, Haridwar

The Kanwar Yatra is one of the most-awaited annual pilgrimages for Lord Shiva devotees who are referred to as Bhole or Kanvariyas. On Wednesday, June 5, the first day of the Yatra was marked. It sees pilgrims taking a holy dip in the shrines of Uttarakhand that are blessed with the Ganges. People across the country visit Haridwar, Gaumukh, Gangotri, and Bihar's Sultanganj to fetch holy waters of River Ganga.

"7000 police officials are on duty including water police and drone-based surveillance to ensure the safety of pilgrims visiting the premises from across the country," SSP Haridwar Ajay Singh said in a video while throwing light on the incident. He also pointed out the need of maintaining cleanliness during the Kawad Yatra and sought the cooperation of devotees.

