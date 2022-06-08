Kangana Ranaut trolled on Twitter after she falls for Qatar Airways CEO spoof

Image credits: Google

Bollywood actress and Padma Shri awardee Kangana Ranaut is well-known for her controversial statements. Today she called Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker an "idiot of a man" based on a hoax video. The clip, which is trending on social media, was made in response to a Twitter user named Vashudev who had posted a clip for the boycott of Qatar's airlines.

This happened after Qatar's condemnation of the statements made by BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal on Prophet Muhammad. Another Twitterati made a spoofed clip in reply by dubbing the Qatar Airways chief's interview to Al Jazeera.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut believed the hoax clip to be true and angrily reverted to the masses. "All so-called Indians who are cheering this bully for making fun of a poor man remember this is exactly why you all are a big bojh (burden) on this overpopulated country", she wrote in her Instagram story.

The actress was brutally trolled by Twitterati for believing the fake video to be true. Check out their reactions here:

#Kangana thinks the video of #QatarAirways CEO was real, whereas it was a spoof.



And she says that she is no.1 of actor in the country. — Iftekhar इफ्तेखार افتخار (@iftekharbidkar) June 8, 2022

Dear #KanganaRanaut we know your film has b0mbéd at the box office, but this one too much! pic.twitter.com/zEGKCaHAXk — | Jawad | #MuslimLivesMatter (@jawadtweets) June 8, 2022

#KanganaRanaut Kangna Ranaut needs immediate help, all this shows how well researched her films are, even a 10 yr kid would know this was a spoof.#kanganadhaakad #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/jLFJZeoCQd — Hopping Bug (@was_chaos) June 8, 2022