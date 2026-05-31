'Kaise Kapde Pehne Hai, Characterless..': Elderly Tezpur Woman Allegedly Shames Another Woman Over Clothing; Viral Video Sparks Debate

A video from Tezpur in Assam has gone viral on social media after a young woman claimed she was publicly judged and insulted over the clothes she was wearing while out on an errand. The incident has reignited conversations around moral policing, women's freedom of choice, and generational differences in social attitudes.

According to the woman, she had stepped out on her scooter to purchase materials needed for her practical work when an older woman allegedly made derogatory remarks about her appearance. In the now-viral clip, she recounts being called “characterless” and claims the woman said that girls dressed like her “should not exist in society.”

“Guys, main na, apna practical ka samaan khareedne ke liye bahar aayi thi. Scooty mein thi main. Peeche se ek aunty bolti hai ki kitni characterless ladki hai, kaise kapde pehne hain, samajh mein aisi ladkiyon ko nahi rehna chahiye,” she says in the video.

The footage later shows the young woman confronting the individual over the alleged comments. A text displayed in the video reads: “I didn’t expect such sh**y people existed in Tezpur.”

Social media divided over viral clip

As the video gained traction online, thousands of users weighed in on the incident. Many supported the woman for challenging what they described as outdated and judgmental attitudes towards women's clothing choices.

One user wrote, “This society is not affected by clothes rather it is affected by lust, greed, anger, jealousy etc. I said what I said.”

Another commented, “So proud of you for speaking up.”

A third user added, “Oh damn, the audacity… You go girl.”

The clip quickly attracted widespread attention, with many arguing that a person's character should not be judged based on appearance or clothing.

Some users point to generational differences

While much of the reaction was supportive, some social media users offered a different perspective. A few suggested that the exchange reflected a clash between generations and changing social norms rather than outright hostility.

One commenter noted that although the alleged remarks were hurtful, older generations may hold different views regarding acceptable public attire. The user also suggested that avoiding confrontation could sometimes be a more practical response.

Growing discussion around moral policing

The incident has once again highlighted the issue of moral policing, a recurring topic in India where individuals, particularly women, often face unsolicited comments about their clothing, lifestyle choices, or behaviour in public spaces.

Supporters of the woman argue that personal clothing choices should remain an individual decision and that public shaming reinforces harmful stereotypes. Others believe the incident reflects the ongoing tension between traditional values and evolving social attitudes among younger generations.