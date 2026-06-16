'Kahin Bhi Shuru Hojate Hai': Garba On Kochi Water Metro Ride Sparks Online Debate Over Public Conduct - VIDEO

A viral video from Kerala's Kochi Water Metro has ignited a lively discussion on social media after a group of passengers was seen performing garba inside a moving ferry. What began as a routine journey across the city's waterways quickly turned into an impromptu cultural celebration, drawing both praise and criticism online.

The clip, which was shared on Instagram, reportedly captured the incident during a trip to Fort Kochi. The person who posted the video also acknowledged the mixed reactions such moments often generate, asking viewers, “What do we think, is this a harmless vibe or a public transit violation?”

Passengers turn commute into a dance floor

In the now-viral footage, several commuters can be seen enthusiastically dancing garba, a traditional folk dance from Gujarat, while the ferry continues its journey. Other passengers appear to watch the performance, with some seemingly amused and others remaining passive observers.

The Kochi Water Metro, launched as India's first integrated water-based urban transit system, has become a major attraction for both residents and tourists. The modern ferry network connects several islands around Kochi and is often praised for offering a unique travel experience. However, the latest viral clip has shifted attention from the service itself to questions surrounding passenger behaviour.

Social media split over celebration in shared spaces

As the video spread to X and other platforms, users voiced sharply differing opinions.

Many defended the dancers, arguing that the performance was a harmless display of cultural expression that added joy to an otherwise ordinary commute. Supporters felt such moments contribute to the vibrant and diverse character of public life.

Others, however, argued that public transport is meant to serve all commuters and should not be turned into an entertainment venue.

“Public transport is a shared space, not a stage. Respecting shared public spaces is just as important as expressing yourself,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “I’m not against tourists or their cultural traditions. However, if they wish to dance or celebrate their culture, they should consider renting a private boat or cruise. Public transport is not private property.”

Debate extends beyond this one incident

The discussion has also revived broader concerns about etiquette in public places. Some social media users questioned whether viral stunts and spontaneous performances in public infrastructure are becoming increasingly common, particularly at tourist hotspots.

Several commenters linked the incident to ongoing conversations about civic responsibility and respectful use of shared facilities. In recent months, businessman Harsh Goenka has repeatedly highlighted viral videos showing disruptive behaviour in public areas, urging people to exercise greater civic sense while enjoying public spaces.