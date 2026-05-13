'Kaddu Is Back': Delhi Airport’s Beloved Stray Dog Found In Dwarka After Days-Long Search; Video Goes Viral |

Delhi Airport’s beloved community dog Kaddu, whose disappearance had sparked widespread outrage and a court-monitored search operation, was finally found safe in Delhi’s Dwarka area on Tuesday night after several days of frantic efforts by animal activists and volunteers.

Emotional Video Of Kaddu's Reunion Goes Viral

The news triggered celebrations online after an emotional reunion video went viral on social media late at night. The clip, shared by animal welfare group 'Save Delhi NCR Dogs' on Instagram, showed a woman activist breaking down in tears after spotting Kaddu. She thanked everyone involved in the search operation and expressed hope that another missing airport dog, Brownie, would also be found soon.

“We have the best news ever to share: Kaddu, our beloved airport dog, has been found! After days of searching, tireless trekking, and holding onto hope, Kaddu is safe and sound,” the organisation wrote in the caption accompanying the viral video.

Netizens Erupt In Joy

Following Kaddu’s recovery, social media was flooded with reactions from relieved users, with many calling it the 'best news of the day.' Animal lovers praised the relentless efforts of volunteers who spent days searching different parts of Delhi to trace the dog.

Activists confirmed that Kaddu is currently safe and receiving care, rest and medical attention after the ordeal. However, the focus has now shifted to locating Brownie, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Who Are Kaddu & Brownie?

Kaddu, a vaccinated and sterilised community dog, had been living around Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and was well known among airport staff, travellers and animal feeders. Brownie, another missing community dog, lived near Terminal 1.

Delhi Court Condemns Police ‘Apathy’

The disappearance of the two dogs had recently reached the Patiala House Court in Delhi after social workers alleged illegal relocation and cruelty. The complaint claimed that CCTV footage showed the dogs being captured and removed from the airport premises.

In a strongly-worded order issued on April 29, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Pranav Joshi criticised the Delhi Police investigation into the case, observing that authorities had failed to make serious efforts to locate the missing dogs. The court directed the Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport Range) to conduct a fresh inquiry.

The court also pulled up the police for not preserving CCTV footage despite earlier directions and accused officials of showing apathy toward the issue instead of carrying out a thorough investigation.