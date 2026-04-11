 ‘Passenger Safety Is Highest Priority’: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory After Rise In Stray Dog Bite Incidents
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‘Passenger Safety Is Highest Priority’: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory After Rise In Stray Dog Bite Incidents

Delhi Airport operator DIAL has issued an advisory after reports of stray dog incidents, including bites, across terminals. It said passenger safety remains its “highest priority” and that measures are being taken in coordination with authorities for a long-term solution. Passengers have been urged not to feed or approach stray dogs.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, April 11, 2026, 08:44 PM IST
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X/@DelhiAirport

New Delhi: Amid reports of incidents involving aggressive interactions between stray dogs, staff and passengers across terminals, authorities at Delhi Airport have issued a public advisory.

The operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), has said that recent incidents, including dog bites, have raised safety concerns, prompting immediate measures, stating that passenger safety remains "our highest priority."

"We are taking immediate and concrete measures to strengthen safety across the airport, while closely coordinating with the concerned authorities to implement a sustainable, long-term solution," DIAL said in a statement posted on X, along with CCTV footages of dog bite incidents.

DIAL ensured that they are working on a sustainable, long-term solution regarding the issue. However, they also urged passengers to refrain from feeding or approaching stray dogs within or around the airport premises.

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DIAL had earlier clarified that community dogs across all three terminals are being regularly cared for and fed by designated staff in accordance with veterinary norms. The airport emphasised that its approach aims to balance passenger safety with animal welfare, ensuring that the dogs are handled responsibly without harm.

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