'Kutta Premi Log...': BJP's Vijay Goyal Slams Delhi Airport Over Feeding Stray Dogs After Bite Incidents

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Vijay Goyal on Thursday lashed out at the Delhi Airport administration for feeding stray dogs and releasing them onto the premises after reported biting incidents.

Taking to X, Goyal shared a post in Hindi saying, "Why didn't the dog lovers who were shedding tears for Kaddu and Dholu at Delhi Airport just take them home? Action should also be taken against the Delhi Airport administration for why they were still feeding dogs at the airport even after the Supreme Court order, and why they released those dogs back there when they were biting people."

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He further said that if stray dogs are allowed to roam freely on airport premises, tourists will avoid coming to the country.

This comes after several social media users reported two stray dogs named Dholu and Kaddu missing from airport premises. Responding to online queries, Delhi Airport issued a statement on X saying that its team is taking care of community dogs across the three terminals, and the canines are being fed by the team.

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According to the post, a brown dog (Dholu), which had recently bitten two individuals and shown signs of aggression, was carefully handled, calmed, and gently returned to its familiar area.

Delhi Airport also expressed hope for the safety of another dog (Kaddu), as it reportedly went missing on March 26.

The Delhi Airport also urged flyers and visitors to avoid feeding stray dogs in public areas as they may unintentionally provoke them.

"Rising incidents of dog bites are a matter of genuine concern, and ensuring safety for both people and animals requires collective responsibility," the post concluded.