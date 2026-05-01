'Kaccha Pehen Ke Utre': Indian Tourists' Behaviour In Phuket Hotel Pool Gets Called Out By Staff - VIDEO

A video from Thailand’s popular tourist destination Phuket has gone viral online, reigniting conversations about public etiquette and civic sense among travellers. The clip, shared by an Indian content creator, shows a group of Indian men entering a hotel swimming pool wearing only their undergarments, leaving several viewers embarrassed and concerned.

Viral video shows awkward poolside moment

According to the person recording the incident, the group’s entry into the pool area quickly created discomfort among other guests. A foreign couple who were already swimming reportedly exited the pool soon after noticing the men approaching.

The situation appeared to escalate when one individual allegedly swam repeatedly near a woman tourist who was sunbathing nearby. The behaviour prompted hotel staff to intervene, with an employee seen cautioning the group and reportedly asking them to stay away from the area where the woman was resting.

Cameraperson calls out lack of public etiquette

The man behind the video expressed disappointment, stating that such behaviour is often seen both within India and abroad. He emphasised that travellers should respect local norms and basic hospitality guidelines, including wearing proper swimwear in shared recreational spaces.

Hotels across international tourist hubs typically enforce dress codes for pools to maintain hygiene standards, guest comfort, and safety. Ignoring these rules can lead to warnings, fines, or even removal from hotel premises.

Social media reacts strongly

The clip, uploaded on Instagram by user Rahul Doda, quickly gained traction online, crossing over 43,000 views within hours. The video triggered widespread discussion, with many users criticising the incident and sharing similar experiences involving inappropriate tourist behaviour overseas.

Several commenters expressed embarrassment, questioning why basic public decorum continues to be overlooked during international travel. Others argued that such incidents unfairly reinforce negative stereotypes about Indian tourists.

Renewed conversation around responsible tourism

The viral moment has once again highlighted the importance of responsible tourism. Travel experts frequently stress that visitors represent their country abroad and should remain mindful of cultural sensitivity, dress codes, and personal boundaries in public spaces.

As international travel becomes increasingly accessible, many online users noted that awareness about civic responsibility, respect for shared spaces, and adherence to local rules are essential to ensuring positive global impressions.