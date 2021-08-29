JusticeForKajal: Netizens question UP Police after teenage girl shot dead for recording man beating up her father

People across India are demanding justice for the teenage girl who was shot dead while she recorded the man beating up her father, officials said on Thursday.

Kajal Singh, aged around 17, was shot by one Vijay Prajapati, who entered her house and was beating up her father Raju Nayan Singh over a money-related dispute. The girl was recording a video of the incident, Superintendent of Police, Vipin Tada said. The incident took place on August 20 in Kaidhan village in Gagha area.

The accused had fled the scene after shooting the girl in the abdomen, the SP said.

The girl succumbed to her injury on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Lucknow.

On Wednesday evening, police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on the information leading to the arrest of the accused. The SP said five teams led by SP (South) are trying to arrest the accused.

However, the public is enraged as the accused has not been caught yet. People are demanding justice for Kajal and have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns using the hashtag #JusticeForKajal.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.



Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 05:01 PM IST