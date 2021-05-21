'Judiciary is becoming disenchanted with reality': Twitterati condemn parole granted to rape convict Baba Ram Rahim

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is undergoing a 20-year jail sentence for raping two followers, was granted parole on Friday to look after his ailing mother, a senior police official said.

Singh, who has been taken to Gurugram to meet his mother amid heavy police security, had sought parole on May 17.

Last year, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was granted a day’s parole in October to meet his mother.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim last week was also hospitalised at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak after his blood pressure dipped in the jail. He was discharged the next day.

Even though the earlier news didn't make a lot of buzz, today's news has Twitterati fuming. As soon as the news made it to social media, many questioned why a criminal is being given parole especially when other accused were not.

One Twitter user wrote, "Will court take responsibility if he rapes another one?"