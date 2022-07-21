Joe Biden leaves Twitterati startled after he claims to have cancer

US President Joe Biden left Twitterati stunned after he claimed to "have cancer" during an address in Somerset, Massachusetts. He was talking during a visit to a former coal mine plant located in Somerset, Massachusetts, to discuss issues related to climate change and combat the same.
Though he casually remarked, he recalled his childhood near Delaware. He said, "My mother drove us rather than us being able to walk and guess what? The first frost, you know what was happening?... That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation," Biden said, adding to one of the many faux pas in recent.In very many references to his childhood, Biden claimed his mother used windshield wipers "to get literally the oil slick off the window."
The White House clarified that the President made the reference to skin cancer treatment that he had taken before assuming office in January last year.
Netizens were shocked. Check Twitter reactions right here:
