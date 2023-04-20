J&K's school to be renovated after an appeal by a small girl to PM Modi goes viral | screengrab-Twitter

The Jammu and Kashmir administration took the issue of improving school’s infrastructure seriously after a Class 3 student, Seerat Naaz urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure basic facilities at her school, reported news agency PTI.

After the video garnered considerable attention, the Director of School Education Jammu, Ravi Shankar Sharma, visited the government school located in the remote Lohai-Malhar block.

“A project worth Rs 91 lakh was sanctioned to upgrade the school on modern lines, but the work was stalled due to some issue related to administrative approval. It has now been sorted out, and the work is underway,” Ravi Shankar Sharma was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

She had recorded a video appealing to PM Modi to consider fixing the dilapidated condition of her school. The video went viral on social media as the little girl from the Lohai-Malhar village in Kathua district of Jammu voices an adorable wish to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Please Modi-ji, ek achha sa school banwa do na (Please Modi-ji, build a nice school for us)".

WATCH:

“We have also started constructing 1,000 new kindergartens in all districts of Jammu province, and in the next three to four years, we will be able to ensure the construction of 250 kindergartens in each of the 10 districts (in Jammu province),” Sharma added.

Naaz, who aspires to be an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, expressed her happiness, saying she was glad that her video helped to improve her school's infrastructure.