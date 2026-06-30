'Jhooth Bologe Toh Maroge Na': Woman Doctor Suspended By AIDSA After Instagram Video On Ketan Agarwal Murder Sparks Backlash

Dr Muskan Soni, a dentist based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has been suspended from the All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA) after an Instagram video she shared about the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal triggered widespread criticism on social media.

The controversy escalated after the video, in which Soni made remarks about the victim and ended with the phrase, "So hashtag I hate men," drew sharp condemnation from users who accused her of mocking a murder victim.

AIDSA suspends Dr Muskan Soni

In response to the backlash, the All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA), Madhya Pradesh, announced disciplinary action against Soni on Monday.

The association suspended her from the post of Treasurer of AIDSA Madhya Pradesh and also revoked her membership.

In its official statement, the association said, “It has been found that she has committed acts of indiscipline and made highly inappropriate, offensive, and disrespectful remarks regarding the late Mr. Ketan Agrawal, which are in clear violation of the Constitution, Code of Conduct, and ethical values of the All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA).”

The association's decision came amid mounting criticism from social media users who demanded action over the video.

What did Dr Muskan Soni say?

The now-viral Instagram clip featured Soni commenting on the murder of Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly killed by his fiancée and her lover in Pune.

In the video, she said, “That Pune guy, he had no hair… If you say such lies, you will obviously die… So hashtag I hate men.”

Her remarks appeared to reference reports claiming that the accused, Siya, was unhappy because Ketan allegedly suffered from hair loss and wore a wig.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ketan Agarwal's family rejected hair loss claims

Following the circulation of such reports, Ketan Agarwal's family issued a clarification.

According to the family, Ketan had only minor hair loss caused by a medical condition, and his use of a wig had been disclosed to Siya's family before the couple's engagement. They denied suggestions that this information had been concealed.

The murder case has attracted significant public attention due to the allegations surrounding the relationship between the accused and her alleged lover.

Dr Muskan Soni issues public apology

After facing intense criticism online, Soni released another video apologising for her remarks.

In the apology, she said:

“I am very, very sorry for the words I have used.”

However, she also defended one part of her statement, explaining that her use of the phrase "I hate men" stemmed from her personal experiences.

She said the expression reflected events from her past life and was not intended to target all men.