SC Advocate Saves Family Trapped In Crashed Car On Ganga Expressway, All Passengers Survive; Netizens Applaud Heroic Rescue

X/ Aadideo Kumar

A courageous rescue on the Ganga Expressway has captured widespread attention after a Supreme Court advocate stopped to help victims of a devastating road accident instead of driving past. His actions, along with the support of a few strangers, helped save four people trapped inside a severely damaged car, earning praise from thousands online and renewing conversations about humanity and road safety.

The incident came to light after advocate Aadideo Kumar shared his experience on X, describing the dramatic rescue that unfolded while he was travelling from Varanasi to Delhi.

Car rammed into truck after suspected tyre burst

According to Kumar, the accident appeared to have been caused by a tyre burst, after which an i10 crashed into the rear of a truck on the expressway. The impact left the vehicle badly mangled, trapping all four occupants inside.

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"Yesterday, while driving from Varanasi to Delhi on the Ganga Expressway, I witnessed something I will never forget," he wrote.

Without hesitating, Kumar pulled over and rushed to the damaged vehicle. He said the rescue was far from easy, as the doors had jammed due to the impact.

Passersby joined hands to rescue the victims

Using a metal rod, Kumar and other bystanders spent nearly 10 minutes forcing open the rear door to free an elderly woman. When the front door could not be opened, they smashed the windshield to pull out the remaining passengers.

"All were soaked in blood. It was a sight no one should ever have to witness," Kumar recalled.

He credited a couple in their 50s and a handful of passing motorists for stopping to help. Together, they worked tirelessly until everyone was safely removed from the wreckage.

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Ambulance delay prompted another act of kindness

With emergency medical services taking longer than expected to arrive, Kumar decided not to wait. He placed the injured passengers in his own vehicle and drove toward the approaching ambulance, meeting it midway so the victims could receive treatment without further delay.

Before resuming his own journey, he also ensured that the victims' personal belongings were collected and handed over safely. The entire rescue effort delayed his trip by nearly 90 minutes.

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Survivors' recovery made every effort worthwhile

The emotional rescue had a happy outcome. Kumar later learned that every person involved in the accident had survived.

"Later, I learned that all had survived. That one piece of news made every second of that rescue worth it," he wrote.

His update quickly spread across social media, with users applauding not only his courage but also the willingness of ordinary people to come together during a crisis.

The post resonated with thousands of social media users, many describing Kumar and the fellow rescuers as real-life heroes. Several people said the incident restored their faith in humanity, while others pointed out that stopping to help, even for a few minutes, can make the difference between life and death.