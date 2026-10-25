Jhansi: Viral Video Shows Transgender Protesters Climbing Cars, Kicking Officials Outside SSP Office; 4 Held

A protest by a group of transgender individuals outside the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, turned chaotic on Saturday afternoon, with protesters allegedly blocking roads, confronting passers-by and clashing with police personnel.

The protest was reportedly over an ongoing dispute between two groups of transgender individuals regarding areas for collecting badhai (customary payments received during celebrations).

The protesters, including Kinnar Anshika alias Abhishek and her mother Mamta, reached the SSP office alleging police inaction and claiming that members of the rival group had threatened to kill them. The confrontation disrupted traffic in the area and prompted personnel from the Nawabad police station to intervene.

Viral Video Shows Protesters Climbing Cars, Confronting Passers-By

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows the protesters creating a ruckus on the streets, stopping motorists, climbing onto vehicles and allegedly attempting to hit people on the head. Some individuals are also seen kicking officials and engaging in confrontations as police personnel attempt to manage the situation.

The footage further shows protesters in partially clothed states moving through the area amid the commotion. The incident has drawn attention online as the video continues to circulate on social media.

According to the available account of the incident, the unrest escalated when a security guard reportedly asked the protesters not to block the road. He was allegedly pushed and fell to the ground. When police personnel arrived to disperse the gathering, the protesters allegedly misbehaved with them as well.

Jhansi Police Register FIR, Four Taken Into Custody

Following the incident, Nawabad Station House Officer Ravi Srivastava reached the spot with police personnel. The officers dispersed the gathering, restored traffic movement and took four people, including Mamta, into custody.

@PrimeNewsInd प्रकरण में थाना नवाबाद पुलिस द्वारा आवश्यक जाँच एवं विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। मौके पर शांति एवं कानून-व्यवस्था सामान्य है तथा संबंधित व्यक्तियों को मौके से हटा दिया गया है। प्रकरण में 04 व्यक्तियों को हिरासत में लेकर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) October 24, 2026

According to the police, an FIR has been registered against four transgender individuals and a woman in connection with the disturbance under various sections of law. Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.

Jhansi Police also took cognisance of the incident and said the situation had been brought under control. The individuals involved were removed from the spot, and the police said law and order remained normal in the area as further proceedings continued.

Protest Follows Anshika's Alleged Phenyl Ingestion At Police Station

The protest comes days after Anshika allegedly consumed phenyl inside the Nawabad police station on October 21 while raising a complaint against members of the rival group. The dispute between the two factions reportedly concerns their respective areas for collecting badhai at events and celebrations.

During Saturday's protest, Anshika alleged that the police were not acting on her complaint and claimed that the rival group had threatened her life. The allegations prompted the group to approach the SSP office to seek police intervention.