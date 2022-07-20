'Jazba hona chahiye': Specially-abled man runs pav bhaji stall in Malad, Mumbai

Image credit: Google

A specially-abled man has been running a pav bhaji stall in Malad, Mumbai. The video has melted the hearts of netizens to work hard towards achieving their dreams. In a viral clip, a man called Mitesh Gupta has been inspiring people by cooking pav bhaji and cutting vegetables like an expert with one hand.

Gupta had lost his arm in an accident, a few years back. Despite being disabled the man has been selling street food in Malad, Mumbai. A Twitter user called Gurmeet Chadha has posted the clip with the caption, "Jazba hona chahiye (Spirit is needed)."

Watch the clip below:

In the viral clip, Mitesh is seen pulling his cart with one hand and then cutting all the vegetables one by one. He is then seeing sauteeing those vegetables. After that, he can be seen packing the bhaji for the customer. The video will surely bring tears in your eyes.