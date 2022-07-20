e-Paper Get App

'Jazba hona chahiye': Specially-abled man runs pav bhaji stall in Malad, Mumbai

In the viral clip, the specially-abled man is seen pulling his cart with one hand

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

A specially-abled man has been running a pav bhaji stall in Malad, Mumbai. The video has melted the hearts of netizens to work hard towards achieving their dreams. In a viral clip, a man called Mitesh Gupta has been inspiring people by cooking pav bhaji and cutting vegetables like an expert with one hand.

Gupta had lost his arm in an accident, a few years back. Despite being disabled the man has been selling street food in Malad, Mumbai. A Twitter user called Gurmeet Chadha has posted the clip with the caption, "Jazba hona chahiye (Spirit is needed)."

Watch the clip below:

In the viral clip, Mitesh is seen pulling his cart with one hand and then cutting all the vegetables one by one. He is then seeing sauteeing those vegetables. After that, he can be seen packing the bhaji for the customer. The video will surely bring tears in your eyes.

Read Also
Winner Winner Pav Bhaji Dinner: Pat Cummins' relishes over Mumbai street food
article-image
Read Also
From Vada Pav to Pav Bhaji, take a look at these delectable street food that can give you a taste of...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViral'Jazba hona chahiye': Specially-abled man runs pav bhaji stall in Malad, Mumbai

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal was paid commission by junior staff from MGNREGA fund, claims ED...

Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal was paid commission by junior staff from MGNREGA fund, claims ED...

Mumbai updates: Minor girl sexually assaulted in empty rake near Lower Parel station

Mumbai updates: Minor girl sexually assaulted in empty rake near Lower Parel station

Ex-Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Thane, Nashik and Aurangabad from July 21 to 23

Ex-Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Thane, Nashik and Aurangabad from July 21 to 23

'Easiest thing in life is to betray your own people': Sanjay Raut tweets picture of him holding...

'Easiest thing in life is to betray your own people': Sanjay Raut tweets picture of him holding...

NSE co-location case: Delhi Court sends ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey to 9-day ED...

NSE co-location case: Delhi Court sends ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey to 9-day ED...