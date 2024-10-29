Jay Mondy and Isabella Film Dance Reel During Their Wait For Mumbai Local; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: Jay Mondy and Isabella Dance At Train Station | Instagram/Jay Mondy and Isabella

Popular influencers Jay Mondy and Isabella are in Mumbai, and during their visit here they seem to have fallen in the love with the city. Days after shaking their legs with Mumbai police dancer Amol Kamble, they posted another video from the maximum city. In the recent upload, the duo was seen grooving at a railway station during their wait for the Mumbai Local train.

Jay and Isabella filmed grooving at the station and suggested that throwing some dance moves was their way of spending the wait time. Captioning their dance reel from the train station, they wrote, "How we wait for the train in Mumbai".

Watch video

The video showed the couple coming up a dance performance at the railway platform and leaving fellow commuters in awe. It showed them hitting some dance moves to the recent song 'Sajna Ve Sajna' from the film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'.

It is believed that Jay and his partner were at the Churchgate station were they recorded themselves performing to the trending film song.

They showcased their dancing skills and passion for dance by throwing electrifying dance beats at the train station.

Video goes viral; netizens react

Their dance moves drew the attention of people on the railway platform as well as viewers on social media. As internet users came across this video, which has gone nearly hit two million views on Instagram, they reacted to it. They were impressed by the way the couple vibed in the spirit of Mumbai. "Love your vibe in Mumbai," read a comment. Another said, "WOW I LOVE IT SO MUCH."