Javed Akhtar on wheelchair: Nasty trolls say Dr. Ortho Ayurvedic Joint Pain Reliever Oil is ineffective

Javed Akhtar on wheelchair | FPJ

The photo showing lyricist Javed Akhtar seated in a wheelchair and seeking help from an escort at the airport has gone viral on social media. Soon after being spotted by the media, he stood up to walk casually and prove that he was doing fit and fine. However, netizens have taken a dig at Akhtar's wheelchair-bound picture and started trolling the joint pain relief brand that he endorses.

In response to the snap, Dr. Ortho's ad featuring Javed Akhtar for its pain relief oil got trolled as the internet slammed it as "ineffective." As the face of the brand was spotted in a wheelchair, initially, netizens raised questions about the effectiveness of Dr. Ortho Ayurvedic Joint Pain Reliever Oil. "Brand ambassador of Dr.Ortho oil…how the manufacturing company making people fool (sic)," wrote a Twitter user identified as Dr. Gaurang Joshi, whose social media bio hints him to be an "International Ayurved Physician."

However, little did they know that the talent no sooner stood up and walked by self as of to prove the effectiveness of the brand and his fitness at that age. Javed Akhtar is in his late 70s.

Check some reactions from Twitter:

Brand ambassador of Dr.Ortho oil…how the manufacturing company making people fool…this is the best example…👇ridiculous… pic.twitter.com/ZysSBviHvM — Dr.Gaurang Joshi (@drgaurangjoshi) January 10, 2023

And he sells Dr. Ortho oil for joints. pic.twitter.com/SO4qT5kUX2 — Kashmiri Hindu (@BattaKashmiri) January 10, 2023

This old man advertises Dr. Ortho oil, right? He's himself in a wheel chair & tells us to apply this oil 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FdTA7l8Otp — MJ (@MJ_007Club) January 10, 2023

Javed Akhtar's witty dialogue with the media who clicked him at the airport has also surfaced on social media. With a smile on his face, the talented artiste can be heard saying, "Itni doorse kaun paidal chale, isliye wheelchair par baita hu (Who would walk those long paths (at the airport), that's why I was using the wheelchair.)"

No doubt that passengers walk a long stretch at the airport premises in order to reach the flight or the connecting bus, and also towards the car pick-up point during arrival. While Akhtar walked there, he added, "Magar vo tasveer aayegi toh bolenge log ki ye bimaar hai (Bt if the wheelchair photo surfaces, people would think I am unwell)." Meanwhile, a reporter from the location praises the 77-year-old and says, "Aap ekdam fit ho, sir (You are very fit, sir)"

Watch video: