Japanese Guy Claims He Slept 30 Minutes A Day For Last 12 Years

When we're young, we dream (wakefully) of never sleeping and playing all the time. The wishful thinking goes for a toss in adult life when all you think of is nicely tucking yourself in when restful period seems ever elusive.

A Japanese man may be a hope for those adults who want to (insanely) supercharge their work, life and everything.

Meet Daisuke Hori, the man who claims he slept just 30 minutes a day for 12 years. A report in South China Post (SCMP) quotes Daisuke as saying that this regime has improved his life as he has trained his body to function optimally with minimum sleep.

Daisuke has said that quality of sleep matters more than amount. Daisuke is an entrepreneur, as reported by SCMP.

“People who need sustained focus in their work benefit more from high-quality sleep than long sleep. For instance, doctors and firefighters have shorter rest periods but maintain high efficiency,” he said.

He started cutting down on sleep 12 years ago in order to get more hours for work and other aspects of his life. He was eventually able to restrict his sleep to 30 to 45 minutes per day.

“As long as you do sports or drink coffee an hour before eating, you can stave off drowsiness,” he said, as quoted by SCMP.

So what's the proof?

Daisuke took part in a reality show on Yomiuri TV in Japan when he was followed for three days. It has been reported that on one day, he slept only for 26 minutes and work up full of energy without an alarm.

Daisuke has even founded Japan Short Sleepers Training Association through which he takes classes on sleep and health.

Till date, he has trained 2100 students to become ultra short-sleepers.

Doctors and health experts recommend 7 to 9 hours of sleep for adults. Sleep is extremely important to give you brain and body opportunity to recover and repair. Chronic sleep deprivation may not only lead to drowsiness but also have long-term impact on memory, cognition and other aspects of brain health and this can definitely come in the way of healthy living.