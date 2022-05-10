Japan: School athletes drink sanitiser during race by mistake; hospitalized

Japanese authorities are set to investigate a mix-up in which school athletes drank hand sanitiser during a race, fell ill and had to be hospitalized, reported India Today

According to an AFP report, after drinking the sanitiser, one athlete collapsed, vomited and dropped out of the race whereas the other tried spitting it out and continued the race, later on all these Three athletes were admitted to the hospital.

Last weekend in Japan's Yamanashi, a race for a girls' 5,000-meter walk was organized where sanitiser was served into cups by mistake and placed them at a drinks station for athletes, according to reports.

Yamanashi governor Kotaro Nagasaki said there would be a third-party investigation. "On behalf of the prefecture, I would like to offer a sincere apology to the athlete and her family," he said.

