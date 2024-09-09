James Bond Connection? This Office Joke About Nicknaming Coworker '007' Is Leaving Netizens In Splits & It's Not What You Think It Is

Office Joke About Nicknaming Coworker '007' | Representative Pic/Canva

Monday blues? We have an office joke for you, rather a meme that will make you laugh. It's all about calling your coworker '007', but not really associating them with the fictional detective character James Bond. Then, what's it? A reel that's going viral on Instagram introduces every office goer to a funny nickname given to a colleague. The office joke suggested someone nicknaming their coworker '007' to signify what the digits individually meant.

Interested in knowing what the Bond's code meant in this meme sense? The joke revolved around the experiences one at times comes across at a workplace including lack of interest of work, low motivation and the urge to take a break. "...I nicknamed my coworker 007 for having 0 skill, 0 motivation and taking at least 7 breaks a day," the joke read. The hilarious content was portrayed in such a way that the employee was being called by the HR after the joke allegedly spread across the office.

Internet reacts

The reel throwing this joke forward has now caught the attention of netizens and is going viral. Being shared earlier this August, the post has already attracted more than 50,000 likes on Instagram.

It has left users in splits. "I nicknamed a coworker 404 once, because she had no clue at all," a comment surfaced online referring to the 404 Error that people witness on website. "I worked with a guy named Bruce who was literally useless, so naturally I nicknamed him Bruceless," another wrote. People were impressed with the joke and they were seen reacting with laughter emojis in the comments section.