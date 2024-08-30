Jaipur: Female Tourists Try Local Costume During Rajasthan Tour, Netizens Disapprove Attire By Saying 'Ye Jammu Kashmir Ke Clothes Lag Rahe Hai'

Jaipur viral video | Instagram

Jaipur: If you are a travel lover, you might have experienced the fun and feeling that comes through vibing with locals, wearing clothes that resemble their culture and sipping some tea with a quick conversation with them. It is one of the popular things people do when they travel to places when they dress up in the local costume. A video from one such instance is now going viral on Instagram.

A video from Jaipur has caught the attention of internet users and made them disprove the local costume. In a reel shared by a travel page, a group of three girls were seen trying local clothes and enjoying the experience of doing so, but the episode didn't turn out quite well for viewers online.

Watch video

The video showed four girls on a trip to Jaipur, Rajasthan wearing desi costumes a couple of girls on a trip to Rajasthan trying out the local dress. With the help of local tourist facilitators, they tried the Ghaghara and choli attire. It was accompanied with a fancy head cover for some of them, an embellished ghoonghat.

Netizens react

However, Instagram users disapproved the costume they were made to try and create a reel with. Netizens suggested that the dresses didn't really resemble the local or traditional dressing patterns of locals in Jaipur but instead resonated with those from Jammu and Kashmir. "Ye Jaipur me Jammu Kashmir ke paridhaan jaise kyun lag rhe," read a comment, while another said, "Yein Marwari attire Kam aur j&k jyada lag raha hai." People even asked the reel creators to change the song to a Kashmir tune instead of using the iconic 'Chaudhary' song by Mame Khan.

More viral videos from Jaipur

Kid refuses to leave kidnapper

Sad and Surprising Video from Jaipur



Kidnapper and the Boy he kidnapped developed a bonding with each other...When police caught the kidnapper the boy he kidnapped started crying leaving him😱😱Seeing the boy kidnapper also started crying😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/vRYCnUgkwF — Bhasad_Indians (@Bhasad_Indians) August 30, 2024

Recently, a video from the city showed how a young boy refused and broke into tears while being separated from his kidnapper. It was a two-year-old boy who was abducted by a relative of his mother last year. However, when the police cracked the kidnapping case and were in an attempt to separate him from the accused, the innocent one cried out loud refusing to leave him. This video went viral on social media and drew mixed reactions on the internet.

Spiderman stages 'suicide' attempt

In another video that's doing the rounds on the internet, a man from Jaipur known for dressing up in Spiderman costume caught the attention of people for his video staging 'suicide'. He was spotted filming a reel on the tracks of Rajasthan and getting involved in a dangerous stunt for merely attracting more followers. In his post, he stated the reason behind his fake suicide act to be people not following him as per his expectations. He shared the video online by saying, "Zindagi se pareshan...tum support hi nhi krte."