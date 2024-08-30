Jaipur: 2-Yr-Old Boy Kidnapped Refuses To Leave Abductor After Staying 14 Months Together; Accused Left Tear-Eyed On Arrest: Check Pic

In a scene resembling something out of a Bollywood movie, when a child who had been kidnapped about 14 months ago in Jaipur was found by the police, he refused to leave the kidnapper. As the police attempted to separate them, the innocent child began to cry.

The police on Wednesday solved a kidnapping case of an 11-month-old baby named Prithvi, which took place 14 months ago in the Sanganer Sadar police station area of Jaipur. The police have arrested the accused head constable, who had a reward of ₹25,000 on his head. The child has been recovered from his custody.

According to reports, the accused was living as a monk in a hut he built in the Khadar area near the Yamuna River on the Parikrama path in Vrindavan. To conceal his identity, he had grown a beard and long hair.

According to reports, the accused Tanuj Chahar hails from Uttar Pradesh's Agra. He was poste as a head constable in the Reserve Police Line in Aligarh (U.P.) but was currently suspended. Tanuj had previously been part of the special team and surveillance team of the UP police. Being well-versed in police procedures, he did not use his mobile phone during his absconding period. He frequently changed his location to evade capture.

According to a report in the newspaper TOI, the accused is a relative of the child's mother.

The accused was so cunning that he never met the same acquaintance twice. To hide his identity, he sometimes grew a beard or dyed his white beard. He did not introduce himself to new people and considered Prithvi as his own son.

On August 22, a special team reached Mathura, Agra, and Aligarh to arrest Tanuj Chahar. The police had information that Tanuj had grown a beard and was living disguised as a monk in a hut on the Parikrama path near the Yamuna River in Vrindavan. To evade the police, the accused had adopted the guise of a monk. In response, police officers also dressed as monks and stayed in the area, performing devotional songs. On August 27, they received information that Tanuj had gone to Aligarh. When the police arrived to arrest him, he tried to flee into the fields with the abducted child in his arms. The police chased him for 8 kilometers before capturing him.

The investigation officers, Additional DCP (Sikau) Poonam Chand Vishnoi and Additional DCP (South) Paras Jain, revealed that Tanuj wanted to keep the complainant Poonam Chaudhary and the abducted child Prithvi, also known as Kukku, with him. However, Poonam did not want to go with him. Therefore, Tanuj, along with his associates, kidnapped the 11-month-old baby from outside the house. Tanuj was threatening Poonam to comply with his demands.