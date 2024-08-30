 Jaipur: 2-Yr-Old Boy Kidnapped Refuses To Leave Abductor After Staying 14 Months Together; Accused Left Tear-Eyed On Arrest: Check Pic
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJaipur: 2-Yr-Old Boy Kidnapped Refuses To Leave Abductor After Staying 14 Months Together; Accused Left Tear-Eyed On Arrest: Check Pic

Jaipur: 2-Yr-Old Boy Kidnapped Refuses To Leave Abductor After Staying 14 Months Together; Accused Left Tear-Eyed On Arrest: Check Pic

According to reports, the kidnapper is a relative of the child's mother.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 08:48 AM IST
article-image

In a scene resembling something out of a Bollywood movie, when a child who had been kidnapped about 14 months ago in Jaipur was found by the police, he refused to leave the kidnapper. As the police attempted to separate them, the innocent child began to cry.

A heart-wrenching images have emerged from a police station in Jaipur, showing an innocent child clinging tightly to his kidnapper and crying loudly, refusing to let go of him. Seeing the child cry, tears began to flow from the suspect's eyes as well. However, a police officer forcefully separated the child from the accused and handed him over to his mother, but the child continued to cry.

The police on Wednesday solved a kidnapping case of an 11-month-old baby named Prithvi, which took place 14 months ago in the Sanganer Sadar police station area of Jaipur. The police have arrested the accused head constable, who had a reward of ₹25,000 on his head. The child has been recovered from his custody.

According to reports, the accused was living as a monk in a hut he built in the Khadar area near the Yamuna River on the Parikrama path in Vrindavan. To conceal his identity, he had grown a beard and long hair.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 423 Disabled Quota Staff To Undergo Recertification Following Bogus Certificate Scam
Mumbai: 423 Disabled Quota Staff To Undergo Recertification Following Bogus Certificate Scam
Mumbai-Goa Highway: CM Eknath Shinde's Directive Leads To Criminal Charges Against Contractor For Shoddy Work, Culpable Homicide Case Filed
Mumbai-Goa Highway: CM Eknath Shinde's Directive Leads To Criminal Charges Against Contractor For Shoddy Work, Culpable Homicide Case Filed
Mumbai Residential Market To Exceed ₹2 Lakh Crore In Sales By 2030, Reports JLL
Mumbai Residential Market To Exceed ₹2 Lakh Crore In Sales By 2030, Reports JLL
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Vice President Defrauded Of ₹76.11 Lakh By Scammers Posing As Investment Advisers
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Vice President Defrauded Of ₹76.11 Lakh By Scammers Posing As Investment Advisers

According to reports, the accused Tanuj Chahar hails from Uttar Pradesh's Agra. He was poste as a head constable in the Reserve Police Line in Aligarh (U.P.) but was currently suspended. Tanuj had previously been part of the special team and surveillance team of the UP police. Being well-versed in police procedures, he did not use his mobile phone during his absconding period. He frequently changed his location to evade capture.

According to a report in the newspaper TOI, the accused is a relative of the child's mother.

The accused was so cunning that he never met the same acquaintance twice. To hide his identity, he sometimes grew a beard or dyed his white beard. He did not introduce himself to new people and considered Prithvi as his own son.

On August 22, a special team reached Mathura, Agra, and Aligarh to arrest Tanuj Chahar. The police had information that Tanuj had grown a beard and was living disguised as a monk in a hut on the Parikrama path near the Yamuna River in Vrindavan. To evade the police, the accused had adopted the guise of a monk. In response, police officers also dressed as monks and stayed in the area, performing devotional songs. On August 27, they received information that Tanuj had gone to Aligarh. When the police arrived to arrest him, he tried to flee into the fields with the abducted child in his arms. The police chased him for 8 kilometers before capturing him.

Read Also
'Are Aa Jao Na, Aapke Liye Hi Aaye Hain': Jaipur Police Heroically Rescues Kidnapped Youth From...
article-image

The investigation officers, Additional DCP (Sikau) Poonam Chand Vishnoi and Additional DCP (South) Paras Jain, revealed that Tanuj wanted to keep the complainant Poonam Chaudhary and the abducted child Prithvi, also known as Kukku, with him. However, Poonam did not want to go with him. Therefore, Tanuj, along with his associates, kidnapped the 11-month-old baby from outside the house. Tanuj was threatening Poonam to comply with his demands.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jaipur: 2-Yr-Old Boy Kidnapped Refuses To Leave Abductor After Staying 14 Months Together; Accused...

Jaipur: 2-Yr-Old Boy Kidnapped Refuses To Leave Abductor After Staying 14 Months Together; Accused...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 3 Chilling Calls To Victim's Parents Revealed Doctor's Death; Full Details...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 3 Chilling Calls To Victim's Parents Revealed Doctor's Death; Full Details...

Over 4 Thousand Narcotics Related Cases Registered By NCB Since 2014 To 2024; 230% Increase In...

Over 4 Thousand Narcotics Related Cases Registered By NCB Since 2014 To 2024; 230% Increase In...

Rescue Operation: Indian Coast Guard Rescues 2 Fishermen After Boat Sinks Off Ratnagiri Coast

Rescue Operation: Indian Coast Guard Rescues 2 Fishermen After Boat Sinks Off Ratnagiri Coast

Hurun India Releases India’s Rich List, 2024; 9 Businessmen From The City Featured In The List

Hurun India Releases India’s Rich List, 2024; 9 Businessmen From The City Featured In The List