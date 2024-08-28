'Are Aa Jao Na, Aapke Liye Hi Aaye Hain': Jaipur Police Heroically Rescues Kidnapped Youth From Hotel In Himachal Pradesh; VIDEO Viral

Jaipur Police Heroically Rescues Kidnapped Youth From Hotel In Himachal Pradesh | X

Jaipur: A case of kidnapping has been solved by the Jaipur Police after recovering the abducted youth from Himachal Pradesh. The young man who hailed from Jaipur was kidnapped on August 18 and the police managed to track the youth and also arrested five accused in connection with the crime. The victim was recovered from a hotel in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. A video of Jaipur Police rescuing the youth from the hotel has surfaced on the internet and is going viral on social media.

The video is circulating on social media in which the police are seen entering a hotel room where two young men are sleeping. They entered the room shouting, "Anuj, Anuj khada ho jaa beta, Jaipur Police. Are aa jaaona aapke liye hi aye hai." (Anuj, Anuj, stand up, son! This is the Jaipur Police. Come on, we've come for you). Anuj happily waves at the camera, and the excitement of his rescue is visible on his face.

As per reports, a young man named Anuj was kidnapped in Jaipur while visiting Nahargarh Hills with his friend Soni on August 18. The kidnappers, a group of young men, mistook Anuj for belonging to a wealthy family because of his attire. They gagged him, tied his hands and feet and forced him into a vehicle. Soni, Anuj's friend, was beaten and abandoned on the way. When Anuj didn't return home, his family reported him missing.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Search Operation and Ransom Demand

The police, after receiving the report, questioned Soni and conducted a search operation using drones on Nahargarh Hills. Suspecting a dispute could be behind the kidnapping, they launched an extensive operation. During this time, the kidnappers contacted Anuj’s family and demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh. The family, unable to gather such a large amount of money immediately, asked for more time.

Trapped on a Train: How the Police Nabbed the Kidnappers

The police traced the kidnappers' phone number and continued searching for them, despite the kidnappers constantly changing locations to avoid capture. Eventually, the kidnappers instructed the family to deliver the ransom money in the last carriage of the Kalka-Shimla Express train.

The police, anticipating this move, positioned their teams strategically along the train’s route. As soon as the kidnappers instructed them to drop the money bag near Dharampur railway station, the police apprehended the person there.

The Mastermind and Ongoing Search

After the first arrest, the police interrogated the suspect, which led to the capture of the other kidnappers involved. The mastermind behind the kidnapping turned out to be Virendra Singh, a software engineer who had conspired with his associates to execute this plot and make quick money. The police are still searching for another suspect who remains at large.

Anuj was eventually rescued from a hotel in Himachal Pradesh, unharmed. The swift action by the police ensured that the kidnappers were caught, and Anuj was brought back safely.