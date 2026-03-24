Jaipur Auto Driver Arrested After Viral Video Shows Him Making German Tourist Repeat Abusive Words In Traffic |

Jaipur: An autorickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly making a foreign tourist unknowingly repeat abusive words and recording the act in Jaipur, police confirmed on Monday.

The incident came to light after a video surfaced on social media on March 20, showing the driver prompting the woman to repeat phrases without explaining their meaning. In the clip, the driver can be heard encouraging her to mimic him while laughing, as she innocently repeats the words, unaware they were abusive.

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Viral Video Shows Abusive Words Used By Auto Driver

He can be heard saying, "I'm not Madar***d." The passenger can be heard giggling and mimicking him as he points at other individuals in the busy traffic on the road. According to police, the woman, identified as a tourist from Germany, believed the phrases were part of a normal conversation during her ride through the city.

Based on the viral video, authorities launched an inquiry and identified the accused as Mohammad Sohail, 31, a resident of the Surajpol area. He was later arrested after an FIR was registered in the case, as reported by PTI.

Officials said the incident occurred around 10 days before the video surfaced, when the tourist was visiting Jaipur and exploring local areas in the autorickshaw. The video was reportedly recorded by the tourist herself and later uploaded on social media after she returned to Germany. Police confirmed that the accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances of the incident.

The case has sparked outrage online, with many calling for stricter action against misconduct involving tourists and stressing the importance of responsible behaviour by service providers in popular travel destinations.