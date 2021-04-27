'Jai Shree Ram': On Hanuman Jayanti, PM Modi and other political leaders greet citizens

Today Hindus across the globe will celebrate Hanuman Jayanti, the day that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama’s biggest devotee, and closest aide, Lord Hanuman. Every year, Hanuman Jayanti falls on Chaitra Purnima, the full moon day that falls in the month of Chaitra.
Today Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi took to Twitter to greet all Hanuman devotees. He wrote, "The auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti is a day to remember the compassion and dedication of Lord Hanuman. I wish that we continue to receive his blessings in the ongoing fight against the Corona epidemic. May his life and ideals always inspire us."
Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted citizens on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. He wrote a tweet that reads, "Best wishes to everyone on 'Hanuman Jayanti'. May Sankat Mochan Shree Hanuman bless the health of all by removing all the sufferings and empower all the countrymen to fight this epidemic. Long live Rama!"
Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter, "Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. May you get rid of every crisis in your life and you be healthy and safe, this is my prayer to Hanumanji."
Here's how other politicial leaders across India greeted Hanuman devotees on Hanuman Jayanti.
Have a look.
