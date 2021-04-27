'Jai Shree Ram': On Hanuman Jayanti, PM Modi and other political leaders greet citizens

Today Hindus across the globe will celebrate Hanuman Jayanti, the day that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama’s biggest devotee, and closest aide, Lord Hanuman. Every year, Hanuman Jayanti falls on Chaitra Purnima, the full moon day that falls in the month of Chaitra.

Today Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi took to Twitter to greet all Hanuman devotees. He wrote, "The auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti is a day to remember the compassion and dedication of Lord Hanuman. I wish that we continue to receive his blessings in the ongoing fight against the Corona epidemic. May his life and ideals always inspire us."