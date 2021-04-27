Hanuman Jayanti 2021: The significance of Lord Hanuman's birth anniversary

Just like Ram Navami is celebrated with zest and fervour, Hanuman Jayanti, the day which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama’s biggest devotee, is also celebrated with utmost delight by Hindus across the country.

Every year, Hanuman Jayanti falls on Chaitra Purnima, the full moon day that falls in the month of Chaitra.

Like India, Hanuman Jayanti is also observed and celebrated with similar devotion in the neighbouring country, Nepal. Ram bhakt Hanuman, who is also hailed as Vanara Devta, is believed to be the 11th avatar of Lord Shiva.

Hanuman, who is one of the main figures in the epic Ramayana, was born to Mata Anjana (also known as Anjani) and brave Vanara, Kesari.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman is also believed to be the son of Vayu, god of the wind. The ardent devotee of Lord Rama, Hanuman is the epitome of shakti and bhakti — strength and unconditional devotion— towards his master, Lord Rama. That is why he is lovingly called as ‘Ram bhakt Hanuman’ by his devotees.

Hanuman is also known and worshipped as Bajranbali, Maruti and Anjaneya, which means the son of Devi Anjana. According to legends, by worshipping Lord Hanuman on the day of Hanuman Jayanti, devotees can seek blessings of both Lord Hanuman and as well as Lord Rama.

There are various tales of Hanuman, which are a demonstration of his unwavering devotion to Lord Rama. When Ravana abducted Devi Sita, it was Lord Hanuman who flew all the way to Ravana’s Lanka (modern-day Sri Lanka). His arduous flight proves fruitful when he finds Sita and informs of her well-being to the restless Lord Rama.

Another popular story is of him carrying a mountain on his shoulder, bearing sanjeevni booti in a bid to save ailing Lakshman’s life. The devotees of Hanuman believe that by worshipping Ram’s Param Bhakt, they can overcome all problems and difficulties in life.