'Jaa Apna Kaam Kar, Dekh Mat': Photographer Confronts Men For 'Staring' At Female Foreign Tourist At Taj Mahal - WATCH

'Jaa Apna Kaam Kar, Dekh Mat': Photographer Confronts Men For 'Staring' At Foreign Tourist At Taj Mahal - WATCH |

A photographer at the Taj Mahal in Agra confronted a group of men after allegedly noticing them repeatedly staring at and lingering around a foreign woman during her photoshoot. The incident, captured on video, has sparked a wider discussion online about respecting tourists’ personal space and displaying basic civic sense at popular heritage sites.

The video was shared on Instagram by a photographer who goes by Zee. It shows a foreign tourist posing for pictures at the Taj Mahal while three young men remain nearby and appear to keep looking in her direction.

Concerned by their behaviour, Zee approached the men and questioned why they were standing so close to the woman instead of exploring the monument.

Photographer calls out men at Taj Mahal

In the video, the photographer can be heard asking, “Why are you standing here? If you have come to see the Taj Mahal, then go and see it. Why are you standing near her?”

The men initially did not move away. One of them then appeared to challenge the photographer, arguing that they had not done anything wrong.

The exchange continued for some time before another man stepped in and asked the group to leave the area. The men eventually moved away, bringing the confrontation to an end.

The photographer later expressed frustration over what he described as uncomfortable behaviour towards foreign tourists. He questioned why visitors would spend their time staring at women instead of enjoying the monument they had come to see.

'Respect their space': photographer

Sharing the video, Zee wrote about the importance of civic sense and responsible behaviour at tourist attractions.

“Civic sense is what we need in the world’s 6th-largest economy. Following foreign tourists around the Taj Mahal, staring at them, and making them uncomfortable isn’t the kind of hospitality we should be proud of. Respect their space. Let them enjoy their experience,” he wrote.

The incident also brought attention to a recurring concern raised by some foreign visitors in India — unwanted attention from strangers, including prolonged staring, attempts to start conversations and requests for photographs.

While many tourists enjoy warm interactions with locals, unsolicited attention can become uncomfortable when visitors are followed or photographed without their consent.

Social media users praise photographer

The video quickly drew reactions on Instagram, with several users supporting the photographer for intervening instead of ignoring the situation.

One person wrote, “Good answer; you scolded them !!! They make people nervous.”

Another commented, “Finally someone called them out. We need u all over India.”

Someone else quipped, “Public shaming is the best way to teach civic sense.”

The discussion has since moved beyond the specific confrontation, with social media users debating the importance of respecting personal boundaries, particularly at major tourist attractions where visitors from different countries come to experience India' cultural heritage.