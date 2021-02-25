'It's not you, it's me': Joe Biden's POTUS account unfollows Chrissy Tiegen on Twitter - A breakup story

Whom you follow on social media and who follows you is a big deal. We might sometimes act like that it doesn't matter, but we, as social creatures, do care about all this. And if it's so important for us, imagine how important it is for those who always live in the limelight. Media and people alike keep a check on who follows whom and when a celebrity unfollows someone, it becomes controversy.

Recently, something similar happened and it's making buzz. We have all wondered why US President Joe Biden only follows Model Chrissy Teigen. However, that's not the case anymore. Biden has now unfollowed Teigen on Twitter.

Model Chrissy Teigen requested the official Twitter account of the President Of United States Joe Biden to unfollow her. Tiegen is known for her frequently raunchy tweets. She used to be one of 13 people followed by POTUS on Twitter, reports dailymail.co.uk.

However, she wrote on Twitter: "I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It's not you it's me!!!!"