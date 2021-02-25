Irate netizen hits out at Elon Musk over plummeting Tesla stock price; Musk responds with a single emoji

,The second richest man in the world has an uncanny ability to send stocks rising or plummeting with a single Twitter post or comment. From sending messenger app Signal's popularity soaring to sending Bitcoin plummeting with a mere observation that it did "seem high," Elon Musk has done it all. But a recent post has not gone down well with many online, having affected his own company adversely. Needless to say, many Tesla investors are not happy with Elon Musk right now.

But the Tesla chief does not seem to be overly perturbed. In response to a lengthy diatribe against him for the drop in Tesla stock prices, and stating that his actions were not a shining example for others to follow, Musk sent back a single emoji.

"Two weeks after Elon Musk announced that he spent $1.5 billion of shareholder money buying Bitcoin, Tesla stock entered a bear market, plunging 20% from its all-time high set on Jan. 25th, and 16% since disclosing the Bitcoin buy. Not an example other CEOs will likely follow!" read an irate message from a Twitter user named Peter Schiff whose bio identifies him as the Chief Market Strategist and Senior Economist of Euro Pacific Capital.

And Musk, rather eloquently responded with an eggplant emoji. Now, as the more social media savvy among us may know, this particular vegetable is frequently used as a phallic approximation. And while we do not know what exactly Musk was trying to say, Schiff was not amused.