'Its Basically Mere Brother Ki Dulhan': Fan Introduces Imran Khan To 'The Vampire Diaries' During Flight Encounter; VIDEO Goes Viral | samairaingthrulife/Instagram

A chance seatmate encounter turned into an unexpectedly fun flight experience for a fan who found herself sitting next to Bollywood actor Imran Khan. Instead of limiting their interaction to a quick conversation or selfie, Samaira Sehgal introduced the actor to one of her favourite shows — The Vampire Diaries.

Samaira shared glimpses of the unusual encounter on Instagram, where Imran can be seen attentively watching the popular supernatural drama while she explains the story and characters to him.

Fan introduces Imran Khan to the Vampire Diaries

According to Samaira's Instagram post, she was travelling on an IndiGo flight when she discovered that Imran Khan was seated beside her. The unexpected meeting quickly turned into a conversation between the two.

What followed was even more unusual. Samaira decided to get the actor started on The Vampire Diaries, the hit supernatural series that became hugely popular among young viewers and inspired the long-running "Team Stefan" versus "Team Damon" debate.

Watch the viral video here

In the video, Imran appears engrossed in the show as Samaira can be heard explaining the storyline and giving him some context about the characters.

She captioned the post, “I’m pretty sure he’s team Stefan? idk? Forgot to ask. @imrankhan was so fun talking to you.”

She also shared selfies with the actor on her Instagram Stories, giving her followers a glimpse of the memorable flight encounter.

Samaira makes a hilarious comparison with Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

The interaction became even more amusing when Samaira jokingly described The Vampire Diaries to Imran using one of his own films.

She reportedly told him that the supernatural series was essentially an English version of Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, the 2011 romantic comedy starring Imran Khan alongside Ali Zafar and Katrina Kaif.

Whether Imran agreed with the comparison is unclear, but the unexpected explanation certainly made the encounter more entertaining.

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Internet wants to know: Team Damon Or Team Stefan?

Samaira's video quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom couldn't believe that the Bollywood actor was casually watching The Vampire Diaries during a flight.

One user wrote, “Imran Khan watching TVD was not on my 2026 bingo card.”

Another asked, “Is he team Damon or Stefan? I need to know.”

Netflix India also joined the conversation, commenting, “Girlie unlocked Netflix premium.”

Several others simply called Samaira lucky for getting to spend her flight sitting beside Imran Khan and having such an unexpected conversation with him.