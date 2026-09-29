WATCH: Two Girls, Auto Driver Caught In Physical Altercation Over Auto Fare In Bengaluru | X

A roadside altercation involving two women and an auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru's HSR Layout has sparked attention online after a video of the fight surfaced on social media.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday afternoon in the 3rd Sector of HSR Layout. A video recorded by a passerby shows the two women and the auto driver engaged in a physical confrontation, with all three seen exchanging blows.

Another woman steps in to stop fight

As the argument escalated, another woman intervened and attempted to bring the situation under control. The clip was later shared on Instagram and other social media platforms, where it quickly gained traction.

Several social media users called for police intervention after watching the footage.

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Police contact women, trace auto driver

Following the circulation of the video, HSR Layout police contacted the two women and asked them to approach the police station and file a formal complaint. However, the women reportedly sought a day or two to do so and did not immediately appear before the police.

Meanwhile, officers also managed to trace the auto-rickshaw driver involved in the altercation.

According to the driver’s account to police, the two women had booked his auto and an argument broke out over the fare. He alleged that the women were under the influence of alcohol, verbally abused him and refused to pay the fare.

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The driver further claimed that the women assaulted him first, following which he retaliated and hit them.

Police await formal complaint

The police have not yet taken further action in the matter as the women are yet to file a complaint.

“We will take necessary action once the girls file a complaint,” a senior police officer said.

The viral video has since prompted discussions online about the circumstances leading to the confrontation, although the complete sequence of events leading up to the fight remains subject to the accounts of those involved.