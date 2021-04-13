It's Baisakhi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ramadan, Chandra Darshana and so much more. Celebrities and politicians celebrate virtually

India is a diverse land filled with diverse cultures, diverse traditions and festivals. 'Unity in diversity' is the value every Indian stands by. Today the nation is celebrating several festivals- Baisakhi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ramadan, Chandra Darshana, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Nav Sanvatsar, Bihu, Vishu and more.

Baisakhi celebrated by Sikhs marks the foundation day of the 'Khalsa Panth' (Sikh order) by the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.

The onset of a traditional new year is celebrated by Maharashtrians as Gudi Padwa, by people in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka as Ugadi, as Navreh by Kashmiri Hindus, as Sajibu Cheiraoba by people in Manipur, by Malayalis as Vishu.

The onset of harvest is marked by Bihu, and Baisakhi.

Sighting of the moon is celebrated in the festivals of Chandra Darshana, Ramadan, and Cheti Chand.

With so many holy occasions coming together today, Twitter is filled with greetings and wishes. Several Indian politicians and other personalities are wishing their followers and celebrating the festivals online.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh greeted Punjabis across the world on the sacred occasion of Baisakhi. He wrote, "Greetings to Punjabis across the globe on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi and Sirjana Diwas of the 'Khalsa Panth'. I pray for another bumper crop this year, may Waheguru resolve the issues of our farmers, protect us from disease and keep us forever in Chardi Kala."