Italian Man Prepares 'Suji Ka Halwa', Indian Wife Tastes To Review It; Video Goes Viral

Italian Man Prepares 'Halwa' In Viral Video | Paneer & Parmigiano

Remember the Italian man who went viral on the internet for referring to the 'Om' symbol as '30'? He recently shared another video on Instagram. This time, he wasn't seem roaming on the streets identifying or purchasing objects from roadside stores, instead he was seen trying out his cooking skills.

Identified as Dario, the Italian husband to an Indian wife named Surbhi, prepared a desi dessert for his lady love. Surbhi recorded the entire video of Dario preparing 'Suja Ka Halwa' for the two of them.

In the video, Dario was seen not copying but taking inspiration from an online recipe video of how to cook the Indian sweet dish at one's own kitchen.

"So first things first, ghee. Yellow ghee. The smell is very strong," Dario said while pouring some ghee into a pan and heating it. "Now we have to keep the cashews until they turn goldish. Oh look they are making bubbles," he added while showing viewers scenes from his cooking process.

Some fun time in the kitchen

As per the visuals, he enjoyed the process of creating the Halwa and offering it to Surbhi. The video also captured some of the delightful moments between the couple, where the woman tried to tease him and pull his leg.

In one of the instances, Surbhi asked him, minutes into the cooking procedure, to name the dish he was preparing. As she suddenly asked him that, he went blank and couldn't answer. He took a while to think and only finally give up and say "I forgot!" He then did some cheating by sneaking into his mobile phone to recollect the name of the Indian dessert he was engaged in preparing. "Halwa," he said.

The wifey didn't stay calm. She further asked him to tell the viewers what type of Halwa was cooking at their place. To this, he answered and told netizens that he was busy preparing some Suji Ka Halwa.

Review time!

Once he was done with the Halwa preparation, he offered it in a bowl to his wife. She tried it to review his cooking skills. She expressed her feedback towards Dario-made Halwa. "Mr. Parmigiano’s first attempt at halwa, not bad! We liked the taste definitely," Surbhi said.