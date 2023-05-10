'It was over for me that day,' says 15-year-old, who sold a startup for $20 million after receiving dad's texts

Twitter

Eric Zhu, a 15-year-old startup founder who earlier raised $100k of funding in two weeks, all from his school's bathroom stalls, is in some serious trouble back home.

Recently, the boy was in news for selling his startup for $20 million, but it was his dad's messages and calls asking him about taking business meetings in school washrooms that made him say, ' It was over for me that day.'

At the age of 15, he has already taught himself to code, started a nonprofit coding school, created and sold an education technology startup, grown his Twitter page to nearly 20k followers through memes, and co-founded a $20 million fund focused on the next generation of entrepreneurs.

It was over for me that day pic.twitter.com/Bf2Sv6vEwy — Eric Zhu (@ericzhu105) May 9, 2023

Zhu was caught taking business meetings at his school washroom, and his videos had gone viral on social media.

He posted the pictures and videos on Twitter with the caption, 'It's over for me.' The pictures and videos show him taking a meeting in a bathroom stall. The student is sitting facing the wall in the stall and taking a meeting with a laptop placed on the toilet, it seems.

As the video went viral, Zhu's dad reached out to him with a complaint. He texted Eric, "Students were sharing this picture of you, which reached your principal and was emailed it to me. Eric, we need to have a talk when you're home because the school principal just called me and complained that you're taking business calls in the bathroom again..."

Got caught but still got the private office tho pic.twitter.com/nJN41HOWcG — Eric Zhu (@ericzhu105) March 6, 2023