'Is This Even Legal?' Man Buys Petrol In 20-Litre Water Jar At Tamil Nadu Petrol Pump Amid Rising Tensions In West Asia - VIDEO

A video recorded at a petrol pump in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and raising questions about whether the activity shown in the clip is legally permitted in India.

Man seen filling petrol in plastic water can

The footage shows a man seated on his motorcycle at a fuel station while holding a large plastic water container. A petrol pump employee can be seen filling the container with petrol as several people stand nearby watching the unusual scene unfold.

After the large container is filled, another individual in the video approaches the employee and asks him to fill a small 2-litre plastic bottle with fuel as well. The gathering crowd and the use of everyday plastic containers for petrol storage caught the attention of viewers online.

The video was initially shared on a YouTube channel that posts local content from Villupuram and soon spread across various social media platforms, where it quickly went viral.

Rumours of fuel shortage fuel panic

The clip has surfaced at a time when online rumours about potential fuel shortages have been circulating. These speculations are linked to rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, prompting fears among some people about future petrol availability.

However, such fears often trigger panic buying or hoarding, which can create unnecessary pressure on supply chains even when there is no actual shortage.

Social media users question legality

The viral clip has sparked intense discussion online, with many users questioning whether petrol pumps are allowed to dispense fuel into plastic containers.

Several commenters expressed concern over the practice, arguing that it could encourage panic-driven hoarding. Others criticised the petrol pump for allowing the fuel to be filled in non-standard containers.

One user asked whether the act was legal, while another questioned why the petrol station permitted it. Many others warned that such behaviour can lead to artificial shortages when people begin storing fuel unnecessarily out of fear.

Some users also called for stricter enforcement at fuel stations to prevent unsafe storage practices.

What Indian rules say about storing petroleum

In India, the storage and handling of petroleum products are governed by safety regulations issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. These rules aim to reduce fire hazards and ensure safe handling of highly flammable fuels.

According to the regulations, containers used to store petroleum beyond certain limits must be approved by the Chief Controller of Explosives.

The rules specify that containers exceeding one litre for petroleum classified under Class A must be of an approved type. For petroleum classified under Class B or Class C, the permitted container capacity limit without special approval is up to five litres.