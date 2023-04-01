IPL 2023 : Arijit Singh touches MS Dhoni's feet; netizens praise the singer | FPJ

One of the most-loved cricketers in the world is Captain Cool, former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. Similarly, singer Arijit Singh enjoys a good fan following due to his soulful voice. The singer is also a fan of the veteran wicket-keeper batsman.

The duo shared a heartwarming moment during the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

IPL began with a grand opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium where singer Arijit Singh and actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia wooed the audience with their stunning performances.

A picture where Arijit could be seen touching Dhoni's feet as the two of them met after the performances during IPL 2023 opening ceremony has gone viral.

Look at the picture below:

Netizens were happy with the humble gesture of the singer towards MS Dhoni and they posted several comments.

Read the comments of the Twitter users:

Arijit singh is one of the most down to earth celebrities in india — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) March 31, 2023

Such a humble person this is — ROO-HIT FAN CLUB (@KaranSa73873328) March 31, 2023

This man is Gem.

Keeping dhoni contribution aside,It was greatness of arijit singh who showed such a great gesture.Simplicity at its peak pic.twitter.com/dcpuB4jVo5 — Anshu singh (@anshuSingh1461) March 31, 2023

Respect for both the man in the frame is immense ❤️❤️💙 — Swarna Singh🇮🇳 (@Swarnaaslisona) March 31, 2023

Arijit Singh is a legend himself but he is so simple, sober and down to earth. I haven't seen simplicity like him in bollywood.



Legend respecting legend. — CS Siddarth Agarwal (@sidd1910) March 31, 2023

Netizens simply loved the down to earth attitude of their favourite singer Arijit Singh.

Arijit sang his superhit songs like 'Kesariya', 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai', 'Lehra Do' and 'Dance Ka Bhoot' among others.

