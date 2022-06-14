Internet Explorer to shut down after 27 years; Twitterati turn nostalgic

Image credits: Google

Internet Explorer will be shutting down tomorrow, June 15. Twitter users have turned nostalgic. It is famously the butt of many jokes due to its slowness. Our earliest memories on the net are associated with Internet Explorer as no other option was available. Twitterati went on a nostalgic spree. They thanked Internet Explorer for helping users download other web browsers. Check out their tweets here:

Internet Explorer debuted on August 1995. It was one of the most famous search engines and by 1996 it was Javascript-enabled. It allowed users to view JPEGs and GIFs. The tech company spoke about Internet Explorer's retirement by saying that the future of the search engine on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft announced that Internet Explorer is shutting down after 27 years on June 15, 2022#InternetExplorer pic.twitter.com/sP1UInXloJ — Sagar Suhindero (@Rahimbuxsagar) June 13, 2022

Internet Explorer to be finally shut down by Microsoft after 27 years. Thank you for helping us download other web browsers. — Shubhangi Sharma (@ItsShubhangi) June 13, 2022

Microsoft prepares to retire internet explorer, it's 27 year old browser



Chrome users : pic.twitter.com/5C8unTqcu6 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 13, 2022

As per reports, Internet Explorer reached its peak in 2003 with a 95% user share. The user base fell after the release of new browsers from competitors.